Powerball increases drawings from two to three nights a week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Feeling lucky? This August, you’ll have an extra night each week to score big.
Powerball has announced it will increase the number of Powerball drawings from two nights to three nights a week beginning in August 2021.
A new Monday drawing will be added to the drawings currently held on Wednesday and Saturday nights.
The first Monday drawing will occur on August 23, at 9:59 p.m. CST.
Sales for the first Monday drawing will begin on Sunday, August 22.
