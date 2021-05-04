Police: One person shot at Biloxi apartment complex

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are investigating after someone was shot in Biloxi on Tuesday.
The shooting happened around 10:20 a.m. at 2020 Lawrence Street, which is the address of an apartment complex.
According to Biloxi Police, officers arrived to find a victim who appeared to be suffering from non-life threatening injuries.
A suspect is in custody but the suspect’s name has not yet been released.
This is an ongoing investigation. We will update this story once we know more about the suspect.
Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Biloxi Police at 228-392-0641. Anonymous tips can also be made to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers online or by calling 877-787-5898.
