Opening Night in Birmingham postponed

The Shuckers will play a doubleheader against the Barons on Wednesday, May 5 with the first game commencing at 4:45 pm CST. Each game of the doubleheader will be seven innings, and Game Two will start approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game. Both games can be heard locally on Cruisin’ WGCM AM 1240/FM 100.9, online here or on the MiLB app.