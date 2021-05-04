Ocean Springs celebrates trio of swimmers on signing day

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Ocean Springs High School hosted signing day on Tuesday for three senior swimmers.
Jeremy Koch and his gold medal from this year in the 100-meter backstroke are heading out west to Colorado Mesa University to be a Maverick. Five-time state finalist Catherine Passarelli will be a quick trip up the road at Millsaps College. Eight-time gold medalist, and holder of five state records, Gabrielle Ivey, will become a member of the Marshall Thundering Herd. She said she fell in love with the school after a quick visit, and an evidently impactful cinematic experience.
“After watching the movie [’We Are Marshall’] and then going and seeing the campus, it was something that fit me instantly,” Ivey said. “After my first call with them and I realized it was getting serious, I remember watching it and crying because it was so good.”
“The ability to know you’re going to play the sport you’ve loved for so long, in college, it’s a dream come true,” Koch said.
“The Millsaps coach reached out to me, and it took me a while to respond,” Passarelli said. “But when I finally did, he was so eager and pleased to talk to me. I was super excited to join his team.”
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.