Ocean Springs celebrates trio of swimmers on signing day

Jeremy Koch and his gold medal from this year in the 100-meter backstroke are heading out west to Colorado Mesa University to be a Maverick. Five-time state finalist Catherine Passarelli will be a quick trip up the road at Millsaps College. Eight-time gold medalist, and holder of five state records, Gabrielle Ivey, will become a member of the Marshall Thundering Herd. She said she fell in love with the school after a quick visit, and an evidently impactful cinematic experience.