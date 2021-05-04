More showers and storms possible tonight

We saw widespread showers and storms this evening with heavy rain and frequent lightning. While the severe weather threat is low, we will see more showers and storms overnight tonight. Heavy downpours will be possible. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until 1 AM.
A slow moving cold front will help showers and storms redevelop on Wednesday morning. As this boundary slowly moves offshore, we’ll dry out by the end of the afternoon. Highs will be around 80.
Cooler and drier air will move in by Thursday morning. Lows will be in the low 60s. Thursday and Friday will be less humid, and we’ll finally see more sunshine. Highs will be in the low 80s. Saturday will be warm and sunny with highs in the 80s. A few more showers will be possible by Sunday with highs in the 80s.
