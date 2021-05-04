‘It’s just really sad:’ Calls for an end to gun violence after shooting at Biloxi apartment complex

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Brenda Grindle was visiting a friend at Elmwood Apartments on Lawrence Street in Biloxi on Tuesday when her quiet visit was interrupted by gunfire.
“They was running through the building and shouting, and making noise and the guy must have been apparently running for his life and it sounded like they was both shooting at each other. I heard about 7 or 8 gunshots,” she said.
Biloxi police confirm one person was shot. Witnesses tell WLOX News that man made his way to a nearby auto parts store on Pass Road where he was loaded into an ambulance.
“When I pulled up I seen that the black guy was bleeding and looked like he had been shot out of his right leg and his left thigh,” said Dominec Mcleod.
And just down the road, WLOX was there as police took a man into custody in the parking lot of a dollar store.
Mcleod says the violence has to stop.
“It’s sad. I don’t know what exactly happened with this case but I do know that it had something to do with weapons. And it is sad that we have our teenage boys that’s throwing their lives away,” she said.
Grindle agrees. She says Tuesday’s violence put innocent lives at risk.
“You know a bullet can come through a wall or anything, a straight bullet, I’m just glad ain’t nothing happen during school hours while all these kids was out of school. And it’s sad what’s going on now with all these black kids shooting each other and killing each other, it’s just really sad,” said Grindle.
She wants to see more done to get guns out of the hands of young people, before it’s too late.
“I just hope they just stop the violence. Try to get along,” she said.
The victim was treated and released from the hospital for those non-life-threatening injuries.
Marc Tyjuan Deloach, 26, is charged with aggravated assault-use of a deadly weapon. He’s being held at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center in lieu of a $100,000 bond.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Biloxi Police at 228-392-0641. Anonymous tips can also be made to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers online or by calling 877-787-5898.
