Eyewitness reacts to Biloxi I-10 police chase and shooting

What she didn’t know at the time, was that she was recording the end of 130-mile police chase of Eric Derell Smith as he made his way slowly along I-10 in Biloxi all the way from Baton Rouge. Smith is accused of fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend and her nephew early Monday in Louisiana’s East Baton Rouge Parish. He then left with his 3-month-old son, La’Mello Parker, and fled east, said authorities.