WATCH: Funnel cloud moves northeast toward Byram in Sunday’s storm

HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County is assessing the damage of Sunday’s tornadoes and storms that quickly ripped through the area.
Meteorologist Rachel Coulter caught a video of a funnel cloud moving northeast toward Byram.
The storm brought down power lines, trees, and lots of debris in roadways across Hinds County.
In Warren County, a shelf cloud formed at Floweree Road and Highway 465.
It eventually formed into a tornado as it moved to the northeast.
