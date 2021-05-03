Warm and humid tonight. Strong storms possible Tuesday afternoon.

It’s going to be muggy tonight. Temperatures will only drop into the mid 70s by Tuesday morning. Isolated showers are possible overnight tonight. We’ll stay mostly cloudy.
Most of Tuesday morning will be rain-free, but warm and muggy. Highs on Tuesday will reach the low to mid 80s. Showers and storms will likely move in by the afternoon and evening. Some of these storms could be strong to severe with very gusty winds. The risk for tornadoes and hail is low, but not zero. Heavy downpours are also going to be possible.
As a front stalls nearby overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, more showers and storms may form. If storms move over the same spots, this could lead to flash flooding. Drier air is expected to move in by Wednesday afternoon. Highs will be near 80. We’ll see more sunshine by Thursday and Friday. The humidity will be much lower by the end of the week. Highs will be in the low 80s.
