Stone High School hosts signing day for two student-athletes

WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - Stone High School hosted signing day on Monday, where senior Reina Hartfield signed to play basketball with Tougaloo College, and senior Cortez Dennis committed to play both baseball and basketball for Meridian. As members of a senior class that saw nearly the entirety of their senior year affected by the pandemic in some form, seeing a dream play itself out in front of family to close out their high school chapters was almost too meaningful for words.
“It’s a blessing. Really a blessing,” Hartfield said. “Earlier in the year, before basketball season started, I didn’t know where I was going to go. For the coach to contact me and say he wanted me, that was everything I wanted.”
“Seeing my mom cry, I got emotional,” Dennis said. “It’s a start, I got a purpose. I’m doing it for her, I’m doing it for my family. I always wanted to make my mom proud.”
