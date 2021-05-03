Stone High School hosts signing day for two student-athletes

WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - Stone High School hosted signing day on Monday, where senior Reina Hartfield signed to play basketball with Tougaloo College, and senior Cortez Dennis committed to play both baseball and basketball for Meridian. As members of a senior class that saw nearly the entirety of their senior year affected by the pandemic in some form, seeing a dream play itself out in front of family to close out their high school chapters was almost too meaningful for words.