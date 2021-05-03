See aftermath of Sunday’s storms in Calhoun City, Tupelo

CALHOUN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Sunday’s tornadoes reported across Mississippi are gone, but we’re beginning to see the damage left behind the storms.
Calhoun County Sheriff Greg Pollan said Calhoun City was hit hard by mother nature.
“Light poles have been snapped off. Trees in a few homes. Trees on vehicles. Damage to several businesses. Fortunately, we have had no reports at this time of injuries,” Pollan posted on Facebook, asking people to stay off the roads. “Emergency personnel are working feverishly to open the roads as quickly as possible.”
Emergency crews are working to assess the damage, and they’re urging residents to stay home.
Not far from Calhoun County, Tupelo was also ravaged by intense storms.
Homes, businesses, and other buildings were damaged there.
The storm also snapped utility poles and trees, but so far, there are no reports of any injuries.
