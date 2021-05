Scattered thunderstorms will be possible today. High temperatures will reach the warm low to mid 80s with a heat index in the 90s at times. At least there will be a fresh breeze that might help some cool off. Winds today will be from the south at about 10 to 20 miles per hour. Today’s chance of rain across South Mississippi will be 40 to 50 percent. So, it’s a good idea to grab the rain gear but you may still stay dry.