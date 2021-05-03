Hattiesburg police investigating assault caught on camera

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A video showing a man being beaten in Hattiesburg is gaining traction on social media.
In the video, a man lying on the ground is repeatedly hit and kicked while the attacker films the assault.
Because of the graphic nature of the video, WDAM has made the editorial decision to not show the recording.
According to Hattiesburg police, the assault stemmed from a road rage situation Saturday morning on Memorial Drive-Frontage Road near Forrest General Hospital.
Police said the incident happened around 8:30 a.m., but officers first learned of the situation after they were called to the hospital about 45 minutes later.
Hattiesburg Police Department officials said investigators are aware of the social media video, and the investigation is ongoing.
