HAPPENING NOW: Louisiana murder suspect stopped on I-10 in Mississippi; Kidnapped child taken to hospital

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A double murder suspect wanted out of East Baton Rouge Parish, Louisiana is now in police custody after a chase on Interstate 10 slowed to a crawl in Harrison County, MS.
Authorities in Louisiana say Eric Derell Smith, 30, is accused of fatally shooting two individuals and leaving the scene with a 4-month-old child. WLOX News has learned that child was taken to a local, Mississippi hospital after Smith was stopped, but there’s no word on the baby’s condition. Our reporter at teh scene, Andres Fuentes, said Smith was holding the child and firing at police as he was being chased.
The suspect’s vehicle, said to be a blue Nissan Altima with dark tinted windows, was spotted on MDOT traffic cameras with a large number of law enforcement vehicles in pursuit.
WLOX News and WLOX.com will have more on this breaking news story as it unfolds.
