HAPPENING NOW: Louisiana murder suspect stopped on I-10 in Mississippi; Kidnapped child taken to hospital

Authorities in Louisiana say Eric Derell Smith, 30, is accused of fatally shooting two individuals and leaving the scene with a 4-month-old child. WLOX News has learned that child was taken to a local, Mississippi hospital after Smith was stopped, but there’s no word on the baby’s condition. Our reporter at teh scene, Andres Fuentes, said Smith was holding the child and firing at police as he was being chased.