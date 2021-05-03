HAPPENING NOW: Louisiana murder suspect dead; Kidnapped baby in stable condition

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A double murder suspect wanted out of East Baton Rouge Parish, Louisiana is dead after a police chase ended on Interstate 10 in Harrison County, MS.
Authorities in Louisiana say Eric Derell Smith, 30, is accused of fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend and her nephew, then leaving the scene with a 4-month-old child. That child was with Smith when he was stopped, and is now in stable condition at Merit Hospital in Biloxi.
Our reporter at the scene, Andres Fuentes, said Smith was holding the child and firing at police as he was being chased. Biloxi Police Chief John Miller told WLOX News Smith is dead, but didn’t elaborate on how he died.
Louisiana investigators identified the victims shot and killed in Baker, LA as Christin Parker, 32, and Brandon Parker, 26. The four-month-old baby was the child of Christin Parker and Eric Smith.
The suspect’s vehicle, a blue Nissan Versa with dark tinted windows, was spotted on MDOT traffic cameras with a large number of law enforcement vehicles in pursuit. Since officers knew Smith was likely traveling with a 4-month-old, they worked to bring him to a safe, slow stop.
WLOX News and WLOX.com will have more on this breaking news story as it unfolds.
