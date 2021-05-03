Police: Gulfport men arrested in ‘drug deal gone bad’ after shots fired in Waveland

WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - Two men are now facing charges after police say shots were fired in a “drug deal gone bad” Sunday morning in Waveland.
Gulfport residents Dayquan D’Marco Perkins, 21, and Keith Jashawn Cooper, 18, were arrested after witnesses called police to report shots being fired between two vehicles that were allegedly chasing each other, said authorities.
According to Waveland Police Chief Mike Prendergast, officers were called at 11:05 a.m. to the area of Old Spanish Trail and Oxford Place after receiving reports of a shooting involving a silver sedan and an orange pickup truck. Once at that location, officers were unable to find any suspects, victims or the vehicles described by witnesses.
As they were there investigating, another call came in about a two vehicle accident near the intersection of Old Spanish Trail and Turner Street in Bay St. Louis. The two vehicles that collided matched the description of those reportedly involved in the shooting, said the police chief.
When officers arrived at the scene of the accident, the suspects had fled the scene. They were captured a short time later and arrested.
According to witnesses, the driver of the orange truck and the driver of the silver sedan were chasing each other off of Oxford Place towards Spanish Trail. Multiple gun shots were fired, the witnesses told police.
Chief Prendergast said the incident was determined by investigators to be “a drug deal gone bad.”
Perkins and Cooper are each charged with aggravated assault and armed robbery. However, the police chief said, the investigation is ongoing and more charges may be pending in the future.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Chief Investigator Eddie Hursey at 228-467-3669. Anonymous tips can also be made to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers online or by calling 877-787-5898.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.