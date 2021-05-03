Contact Us
Please send any comments or questions and we will respond to your request as soon as possible.
Phone Numbers:
Main Switchboard: (228) 896-1313
News Department: (228) 896-2563
Weather Office: (228) 896-2588
Sales Department: (228) 896-0716
Fax Numbers:
Main Fax Number: (228) 896-0749
News Department: (228) 896-2596
Sales Department: (228) 896-0729
E-Mail:
News: producers@wlox.com
Digital Support: rjohnson@wlox.com
Weather: weather@wlox.com
Sports: sports@wlox.com
Upload Viewer Photos: https://www.wlox.com/community/user-content/
General Manager
Rick Williams: rwilliams@wlox.com
Editorials: rwilliams@wlox.com or rweiss@wlox.com
News Director
Brad Kessie: bkessie@wlox.com
Assistant News Director
Rayanne Weiss: rweiss@wlox.com
Digital Content Manager (Apps & Digital Content Support)
Renee Johnson: rjohnson@wlox.com
Mail:
WLOX-TV
208 Debuys Road
Biloxi, MS 39531
Sales
General Sales Manager
Dannah Dobson: ddobson@wlox.com
228-896-0716
National Sales Manager
Van Williams: vwilliams@wlox.com
228-896-0710
Local Sales Manager
Allison Ward: Allison.Ward@wlox.com
228-896-0720
Marketing
If you’re an advertiser, WLOX-TV offers a variety of options to reach your target audience. If you would like to produce a TV commercial please contact us. We have a full-service in-house advertising agency waiting to help you reach new clients. Click here to learn more.
Marketing Director
Mike Kommersmith: mkommersmith@wlox.com
Creative Director
Todd Durbin: tdurbin@wlox.com
Station Tours:
Leah Mays: lmays@wlox.com
Closed Captioning:
To contact us about our closed captioning service or advise us about captioning problems, please contact the WLOX engineering team. We accept calls using TDD and we are available during normal business hours to address captioning issues.
E-mail: Scott.Ford@wlox.com
Careers at WLOX:
WLOX-TV is an equal opportunity employer and from time to time has open positions at the station. You can find out information regarding available job openings at WLOX-TV by checking listings from the Gray Television website here. Applications must be submitted through the online portal for consideration. No phone calls, emails or faxes please. EOE-M/F/D/V.
Internships:
To learn more about the WLOX-TV News Internship Program, please contact Rayanne Weiss at rweiss@wlox.com.