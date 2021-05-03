WLOX Careers
By WLOX Staff
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 9:05 AM CDT
Please send any comments or questions and we will respond to your request as soon as possible.

Phone Numbers:

Main Switchboard: (228) 896-1313

News Department: (228) 896-2563

Weather Office: (228) 896-2588

Sales Department: (228) 896-0716

Fax Numbers:

Main Fax Number: (228) 896-0749

News Department: (228) 896-2596

Sales Department: (228) 896-0729

E-Mail:

News: producers@wlox.com

Digital Support: rjohnson@wlox.com

Weather: weather@wlox.com

Sports: sports@wlox.com

Upload Viewer Photos: https://www.wlox.com/community/user-content/

General Manager

Rick Williams: rwilliams@wlox.com

Editorials: rwilliams@wlox.com or rweiss@wlox.com

News Director

Brad Kessie: bkessie@wlox.com

Assistant News Director

Rayanne Weiss: rweiss@wlox.com

Digital Content Manager (Apps & Digital Content Support)

Renee Johnson: rjohnson@wlox.com

Mail:

WLOX-TV

208 Debuys Road

Biloxi, MS 39531

Sales

General Sales Manager

Dannah Dobson: ddobson@wlox.com

228-896-0716

National Sales Manager

Van Williams: vwilliams@wlox.com

228-896-0710

Local Sales Manager

Allison Ward: Allison.Ward@wlox.com

228-896-0720

Marketing

If you’re an advertiser, WLOX-TV offers a variety of options to reach your target audience. If you would like to produce a TV commercial please contact us. We have a full-service in-house advertising agency waiting to help you reach new clients. Click here to learn more.

Marketing Director

Mike Kommersmith: mkommersmith@wlox.com

Creative Director

Todd Durbin: tdurbin@wlox.com

Station Tours:

Leah Mays: lmays@wlox.com

Closed Captioning:

To contact us about our closed captioning service or advise us about captioning problems, please contact the WLOX engineering team. We accept calls using TDD and we are available during normal business hours to address captioning issues.

E-mail: Scott.Ford@wlox.com

Careers at WLOX:

WLOX-TV is an equal opportunity employer and from time to time has open positions at the station. You can find out information regarding available job openings at WLOX-TV by checking listings from the Gray Television website here. Applications must be submitted through the online portal for consideration. No phone calls, emails or faxes please. EOE-M/F/D/V.

Internships:

To learn more about the WLOX-TV News Internship Program, please contact Rayanne Weiss at rweiss@wlox.com.

