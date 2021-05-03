Camp Shelby Army Reserve unit gets new commander

CAMP SHELBY, Miss. (WDAM) - An Army Reserve unit that assists, advises and conducts training at Camp Shelby has a new commander.
Lt. Col. James M. Bishop is the new commanding officer of the 2nd Battalion of the 346th Regiment.
That unit works with Army National Guard and Army Reserve forces that train at Camp Shelby.
Bishop assumed command in a ceremony at Camp Shelby Saturday afternoon.
He takes over for Lt. Col. L. Alan Roper, who led the battalion for more than two years.
“I’m looking forward to the missions that are coming before us and all the opportunities for us to strive for success,” said Bishop. “Bottom line, the better we are at doing our job, the better the Army will be at its readiness.”
“We’ve built some relationships here and COVID has really done some things to bring the team together, so I’m going to miss the opportunity one, to train with our partners, but then also, to build on those relationships that we’ve built over the last 2 1/2 years,” said Roper.
Lt. Col. Roper is moving on to a new Army Reserve assignment in Decatur, Georgia.
Lt. Col. Bishop is coming to Camp Shelby from Baker, Florida. He most recently served with the 84th Training Command in Birmingham, Alabama.
