Strong storms with heavy rain possible today

Showers and storms are likely by midday today, and a few storms could become strong to severe. There is a low, but not zero, risk for strong winds, hail, and even a spin-up tornado. Heavy downpours could lead to flash flooding. A Flash Flood Watch will be in effect until 1 AM. 1-3″ of rain is possible, and there could be locally higher amount. If heavy rain moves over the same areas, this will increase our flooding risk.