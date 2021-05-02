Strong storms with heavy rain possible today

Showers and storms are likely by midday today, and a few storms could become strong to severe. There is a low, but not zero, risk for strong winds, hail, and even a spin-up tornado. Heavy downpours could lead to flash flooding. A Flash Flood Watch will be in effect until 1 AM. 1-3″ of rain is possible, and there could be locally higher amount. If heavy rain moves over the same areas, this will increase our flooding risk.
Some showers and storms may linger this evening, but we’ll have a lower chance for rain by Monday morning. Low temperatures will be in the low 70s. Hit or miss showers and storms are possible Monday afternoon. Highs will be in the low 80s. More showers and storms are likely by Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will be in the low 80s.
Thursday and Friday look drier and less humid. Highs will be near 80.
