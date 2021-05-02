South Mississippi teenager’s love for art turns into digital creations

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Paint brushes, colored pencils, markers, and various colors on a color wheel are some of the typical things we all think of when we think of artwork.
Ebony Samuels, a 15-year-old Gulfport High School student traded all of that in for a digital drawing pad and computer, exploring what the digital world had to offer art lovers.
“At first I would do sketches on paper and stuff, then my mom got me a tablet,” Samuels said. “Ever since then, I’ve just been drawing. I’ve been drawing digitally to try and perfect it and get it better and now I’m here.”
Samuels is an artist that creates whatever comes to mind all from her computer using her digital drawing pad.
“I’m like super spontaneous,” said Samuels.” If you look at my Instagram it’s kind of a little bit all over the place. Before I use to draw like every day no matter what it was but now I’m like I just wait for to be struct by inspiration.”
Samuels said all her work is done from scratch that often times take several hours.
“It gets up to like five, six hours because I guess it gets more complex as you get better,” said Samuels.
Eventually making her way to the Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art to showcase her work alongside other artists, after completing a four-month program and her mom, dad and brother Neil Anthony was there to capture the moment.
“We worked on five pieces over the course of four months,” Samuels said. “Basically, it’s like they things how to get better at your art,” she said. “They teach you how to sell your art so you can do galleries in the future or just become an artist-entrepreneur.”
Samuels said it takes consistency and patience to master this kind of work with an eye for creativity.
“I’m ok at actual painting but it’s definitely super different because you have to mix colors,” said Samuels. “You have a limited amount of that color if you don’t mix enough then you’re doomed. But with digital it’s like a different mindset you have to be in to do the painting process.”
Samuels hopes to one day have a seat at the table with comic book artists, eventually turning her hobby into her job; but know she will continue working to grow an audience on YouTube.
