Freshman Griffin Wells shines in Pascagoula’s game 3 win

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Pascagoula freshman Griffin Wells helped the Panthers win a winner-take-all game three against South Jones on Saturday.
The 9th grader made his first start of the season, struck out seven batters, surrendered just four hits, and went the distance in the Panthers’ 6-1 victory. He got some extra help at the plate thanks to a home run by Sean Smith and a triple by Keilon Parnell.
The Panthers are on to the next round against Natchez.
