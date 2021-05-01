Warm and less humid today. Storms possible Sunday.

Saturday will be pretty nice! The humidity will be lower, but we’ll warm up into the upper 70s and low 80s this afternoon. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. A stray shower or two is possible, but rain chances remain slim.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy, and the humidity will increase. Morning lows will only be in the upper 60s. Multiple rounds of showers and storms are possible on Sunday, and some storms could become strong to severe. Gusty winds, hail, and spin-up tornadoes are possible. Heavy downpours could lead to flooding. Highs will be in the upper 70s.
Hit or miss showers and storms are possible on Monday. We’ll warm up into the low 80s. More showers and storms are expected by Tuesday and Wednesday. It will be warm and humid with highs in the low to mid 80s.
