Red Bull sets up skateboarding competition in old MSY terminal

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Several daredevils took a different kind of flight at the old Armstrong Airport terminal.
“People are tripping over this,” said skateboard Jake Wooten. “Anyone would. You see a skate park in an airport and not only does it feel illegal but it just doesn’t seem like it’s real. Then it’s here.”
Wooten is from Nashville, Tennessee, and said his crew moved here to take over the airport in New Orleans.
“I got to spend a lot of time in airports,” Wooten said.” So you ride around‚ you see spots here you see spots there and you always want to ride them but you can’t. It’s just something that’s a dream of mine, that I’ve always wished that I could’ve done. I’ve ridden through the airport a couple of times on my board but TSA yells at you and it’s an ordeal. So being able to be here and just ride around it’s so free, it’s so free.”
Wooten said that Red Bull is setting up the competition in the old terminal and that there are teams established of four to five people. They’ll have two days to film a 90-second video to put their best edit on Redbull.com at the end of May. Fans will go and vote on each team and each skate shop to see who they want to win and whoever has the votes will be the winner and they’ll get a $5000 grant towards their skate shop or park.
Wooten said skating in an airport brings back nostalgic memories of levels on the Tony Hawk video games in the late 1990s and 2000s.
“Even when you’re little and you’re not a good skater, you want to be filmed,” Wooten said. “You want to be out there with your buddies. You want to film your friends learning tricks because it’s such a rewarding experience.”
“You really start going fast and as soon as you hit the bottom there’s this perfect airport ground,” Wooten said. “It’s just really cool. Something you would see in a movie.”
