Pass Christian cuts the ribbon on brand new dog park

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Furry residents in Pass Christian now have a new hangout spot. The community said it has been a long time coming, finally getting the funds and support for a dog park.
It’s a celebration for Pass Christian. A celebration with wagging tails and full energy now that these four-legged individuals have a place to play just for them.
“It started with a dream three years ago,” said Gary Smith, dog park volunteer.
That’s now reality. The unleashing of Trinity Dog Park brought dozens of dogs out, paw-rading from city hall to the new park.
“She raised $40,000 and we got our 50,” said Pass Christian Mayor Chipper McDermott. “You got your dog park right here so you thank them for that.”
Mayor McDermott said this has been a team effort. The city, community and Trinity Episcopal Church all pulled together to better serve their dogs in the community.
“I think it’s great. It’s fantastic,” said Mr. and Mrs. Ward. “What do you think? Very special. They can have a lot of dog parties.”
And Fleur was the first of many to this party. Smith said a little more than $60,000 went into this park, allowing the furry friends to have water stations, agility equipment, and benches for their parents.
“Having a place like this in a community really helps draw people in,” said Smith. “It helps create a sense of community. It gives people a safe place to bring their dogs where they can play off leash. So we don’t have to worry about people violating city codes now.”
Many dog parents said they’re happy they no longer have to travel from city to city to let their dogs mingle and run free with others.
“We’ve been driving to another dog park and it take at least 15 minutes so this is a great location,” said resident Jane Curry.
”We’ve gone to some of the other dog parks in Biloxi, Gulfport,” said Jo Wedgeworth, pass dog mom. “But it’s really nice to know that we can stay in our own neighborhood our own neck of the woods with our own friends and our friends dogs and let Belle run around and play and get new friends of her own.”
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.