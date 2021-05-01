Jackson County Relay for Life team raises money for cancer research

ST. MARTIN, Miss. (WLOX) - Shoestrings were tied a bit tighter at the Jackson County Relay for Life to raise money for cancer research for the American Cancer Society.
All ages came to the event along with a few survivors like Robin Adams.
She was diagnosed with cancer in May 2020 and recovered in August of 2020.
“It was kind of surreal because we never thought we would actually be in that situation,” Adams said.
Through all the chemotherapy and radiation treatments, Adams said she was protected with faith.
“Jesus actually came to me in my dream, and he said, ‘I’m going to perform a miracle on you,’ and ever since that day there were no problems,” Adams said.
Two years ago, Relay for Life walked for 12 hours around St. Martin High School’s track. This year, they’re doubling it to 24 hours.
Adams said that she’s ready to walk to represent the survivors.
“I’m doing it for everybody, for all of the survivors, so it feels good,” Adams said.
Jeffery Green is one of the members of Jackson County Relay for life. He said that this event benefits all people whether they have cancer or not.
“Everybody is affected by cancer one way or another. You either know somebody or another family member has had it,” Green said.
Adams said that she’s fully recovered with one wish.
“I hope that more people would come out next year and support it because this is such a great cause,” Adams said.
Adams said the more support the walk gets, then the quicker we can fight back cancer.
You can be a part of the organization by going to its Facebook page.
