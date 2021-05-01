Gulf Coast Monarchy plays first game

ST. MARTIN, Miss. (WLOX) - The Gulf Coast Monarchy wrapped up its first game ever on Saturday night under the lights of Joe Barlow Stadium.
The women’s football team is in its second year of existence, but with the pandemic wiping out last season, they had to wait until Saturday to finally hit the field. The Houston Energy came out victorious, but the crowd was fantastic, and the weather cooperated to make it an eventful evening.
They’re back at home at St. Martin again on May 15.
