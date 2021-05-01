Biloxi boys golf preparing for state championship at home course

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The boys 6A state championship tees off on Monday, and the Biloxi Indians have a little something on their side - home field advantage.
Indians’ coach Brandon Laird said since the south State Tournament, their preparation hasn’t changed too much and they’re working on any problem areas as they arise. But being able to play a course that they’re very familiar with, should help calm any nerves.
“It’s going to help out a lot because we know this golf course very well, we practice out here every day and every week so we’re really looking forward to that,” sophomore golfer Garner Seymour said. “I think we all feel pretty well going into it. There will definitely be butterflies on the first tee but I think we’ll be ready to go.”
