Potential impacts of American Families Plan for child care in Mississippi

“It’s really helping families who are trying to work. I mean, this is not… I’ve heard a lot of discussion about this being some kind of a support that might be a disincentive for going to work as a public safety net program,” explained Mississippi Low Income Child Care Initiative Executive Director Carol Burnett. “But in fact, it’s a work support program and these are families where the parents are really trying to work and really trying to earn enough money to support their families.”