Nearly $11K in stolen Dollar General merchandise found in Covington Co.

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Investigators in Covington County uncovered a large cache of stolen Dollar General merchandise worth thousands of dollars on Thursday.
Sheriff Darrell Perkins said his deputies were working with an investigator hired by Dollar General to crack down on recent thefts when they made the discovery.
Perkins said Dollar General believed a delivery driver was taking merchandise out of trucks and keeping it.
According to Perkins, the investigation led deputies to a home in the northeast part of the county, where they found a storage shed and truck loaded with nearly $11,000 in stolen Dollar General merchandise.
Perkins said arrests in the investigation are pending.
