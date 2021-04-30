Jackson County teen charged with attempted murder after fire at foster father’s home

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A 17-year-old is charged with attempted murder after allegedly setting his foster father’s Ocean Springs house on fire last week, in an attempt to kill him.
Jackson County deputies found and arrested Jayden Hathorn Thursday night at the Cedar Grove Community Center in St. Martin. Sheriff Mike Ezell said he was found in a car that was reported stolen from Pascagoula.
At that same time, deputies also arrested a 15-year-old boy. Investigators believe Hathorn and the other teen made plans to steal a car so they could kidnap a 17-year-old girl, believed to be a friend of Hathorn’s. Both young men are charged with attempted kidnapping.
The teens are being held without bond. An initial court hearing is pending.
