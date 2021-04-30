Friday’s Forecast

Our chance for rain and thunderstorms will increase today as a cold front approaches the area from the northwest. We can expect with warm high temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Behind this front, tonight will turn drier and will be slightly cooler with overnight lows in the 60s. Saturday looks dry with lower humidity and hardly any rain with high temperatures around 80 degrees. Another round of showers and thunderstorms can be expected Sunday into Monday as a rain system near the Texas coast heads our way. A few strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible. And flooding rainfall can’t be ruled out. For now, the main threats with any of these possible severe thunderstorms are expected to be damaging straight line winds, large hail, and a few tornadoes. Then, next Tuesday will be wet at times as another cold front approaches our area from the northwest. This wet pattern may continue into the middle of next week. Unfortunately over the next seven days we could see two to four inches of rainfall or more. After such a wet April, it’s probably not a good thing to see more rain like this. Hopefully flooding doesn’t become a threat as we move into the first part of May.