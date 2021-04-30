Coliseum back open at ‘full capacity.’ Here’s what that means for graduations.

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - With restrictions on admission to events now lifted in Mississippi effective at 5 p.m. Friday, businesses and venues are able to open back up fully if they choose.
Shortly after WLOX broke the news about the rollback on COVID-19 restrictions in the state, the Mississippi Coast Coliseum posted that they are back open at full capacity.
With many graduation ceremonies scheduled to take place at the Coliseum over the next month, the venue said they will welcome everyone to attend.
“We invite all family and friends to come and congratulate their high school graduates,” said the post.
However, despite the Coliseum’s welcoming stance, the decision on how many guests graduating students will be allowed to invite is still up to each individual school district.
Ocean Springs School District told WLOX on Friday afternoon that, with the executive order lifting attendance restrictions, they will no longer require students to have limited tickets for guests.
Previously, restrictions on attendance had been announced by school districts that limited the number of guests to just six that a student could have at the ceremony.
The governor’s new executive order goes into effect at 5 p.m. on Friday, April 30, and lifts restrictions across the state. The only mandate still in place is that all people who are inside a school must continue to wear a mask until the end of the 2020-2021 academic year.
