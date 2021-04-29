USM College of Nursing to hold recognition & pinning ceremony at Hattiesburg church

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Nursing students at the University of Southern Mississippi eagerly await graduation next week, but it’s not just the graduation ceremony they look forward to.
“We have what we call a recognition and pinning ceremony,” said Dr. Elizabeth Tinnon, director of the USM School of Professional Nursing Practice.
USM officials say they were unsure how the ceremony would look this year, but a Hattiesburg church is lending a helping hand due to its large space.
“We thought that we were going to be limited this time, but Temple Baptist Church, we reached out to them,” Tinnon said. “We’re actually going to do our recognition and pinning there.”
Tinnon says the ceremony is a special moment for graduating nurses.
“There is a very special, sacred moment when you receive your nursing pin from USM and your recognition,” Tinnon said.
She notes though some faculty members will not be at graduation because of COVID-19 restrictions, students are excited they will be there for the pinning ceremony.
“There’s that moment when it’s nurse to nurse because it is their faculty that is giving them the pin,” Tinnon said. “And it’s like passing that on. So, it’s a very special moment and our students said that is the one thing they really want their family to see.”
Hannah Chaney is one of the 129 students that will receive her nursing pin next week. Her path to becoming a nurse is unique.
“It’s kind of my own personal story,” Chaney said. “I had a brain tumor in between the 8th and the 9th grades, and so I was in an ICU myself.”
She says it was her nurses in the ICU that moved her to pursue this career path.
“The care of the nurses there, that inspired me that I want to do that for other people,” Chaney said.
USM nursing students enrolled at the Hattiesburg campus will graduate and receive their pins on May 3.
