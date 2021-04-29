Fatal crash on Hwy. 90 in Ocean Springs leaves two dead

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Two people are dead after an accident late Wednesday night in Ocean Springs.
The two-vehicle accident happened at 10:37 p.m. on Highway 90 near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
According to police, 46-year-old Jon Thomas of Ocean Springs and Robert Dominguez of Tucker, Ga. died in the accident. Both of them were passengers in a rideshare when the vehicle they were traveling in was hit, said police.
One of the vehicles was heading east on Highway 90 when it struck another vehicle that was in the northbound lane of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard attempting to turn west onto the highway, said Ocean Springs Police Capt. Ryan LeMaire. The vehicle that was struck was hit on the driver’s side rear, said the police captain.
Thomas and Dominguez were pronounced dead at the scene. The drivers of both vehicles were taken to Ocean Springs Hospital.
A 29-year-old man was also traveling in the same vehicle as Thomas and Dominguez, according to the passenger’s mother. She told WLOX that her son went to a nearby Ocean Springs bar to see friends who worked there. All three men left the bar together and were sharing an Uber, she said.
The third passenger was also taken to the hospital, where he had surgery before being moved to USA Medical Center in Mobile, said his mother, adding that more surgeries are expected.
Ocean Springs Police are still investigating the crash.
