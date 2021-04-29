Two coastal restoration projects totaling $68.5M get approval

Thirty percent of the Clean Water Act penalties from the Deepwater Horizon oil spill are directed to the Gulf Coast Restoration Trust Fund managed by the Gulf Coast Ecosystem Restoration Council (RESTORE Council) to implement ecosystem restoration under a Comprehensive Plan, developed by the Council with input from the public, to restore the ecosystem and the economy of the Gulf Coast Region. This 30 percent is referred to as the Council-Selected Restoration Component (or “Bucket 2”). The Council approves Bucket 2 projects and programs for funding in what is called a Funded Priorities List (FPL).