Thursday’s Forecast

Morning clouds will give way to partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures ranging from the upper 70s into the 80s. Breezy southeast winds at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 10% or less. Showers to our west today will move into our area tomorrow as a cold front arrives. Better rain chances tomorrow as this front moves in. Behind the front, expect drier weather for Saturday with a drop in humidity. Dry conditions are short-lived as another rain system from near the Texas coast moves in for Sunday into early next week bringing wetter weather to our region.