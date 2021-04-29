Shuckers individual tickets go on sale May 3 at 10 am

After working with Major League Baseball, the state of Mississippi and the City of Biloxi, with the exception of an MLB mandated buffer zone around the dugouts and playing area, the Shuckers have been granted open seating for the 2021 season in Biloxi. There will be a limited number of socially distanced seats available for purchase prior to the day of game at the MGM Park Box Office. Masks will be required while inside MGM Park except when fans are actively eating and drinking per Major League Baseball protocols.