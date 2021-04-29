Pass Christian teen with cancer surprised with graduation ceremony in Texas

According to a post made by her mother on April 24: “Abby is deteriorating rapidly...We are determined to find some joy before the end... She’s in a lot of pain, having trouble breathing when she sleeps, suffering all symptoms of severe mucositis, and is retaining fluids badly. We will be unable to get her home to Mississippi without causing her extraordinary pain. We are going to try to get her to Galveston. She loved it there for her birthday. Please pray our trip goes smoothly & doesn’t cause her more suffering & that she is able to find peace.”