Pass Christian teen with cancer surprised with graduation ceremony in Texas

GALVESTON, Texas (WLOX) - For Abby Bosarge and her family, every moment of each day is precious. The teenager should be enjoying the final weeks of her senior year with her friends and classmates on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Instead, the Pass Christian girl is in Texas, where she has been undergoing treatment for an aggressive cancer.
But that doesn’t mean her friends and classmates are not with her every step of the way.
This week, 28 students from Pass Christian High hopped on a bus with the school principal Boyd West, the district’s superintendent Dr. Carla Evers, a school counselor and some teachers and made the nearly seven hour drive to Galveston to surprise Abby with a graduation ceremony.
Thanks to Make a Wish, Abby was able to stay with her parents at a waterfront house in the Texas beach town. With help from the school district, family and friends, the nonprofit also helped fulfill Abby’s wish to graduate with her friends.
After the small graduation ceremony, which was held on the beach, Abby and her loved ones were treated to a professional drag show, a request made by the teen herself.
The Pass Christian teen was diagnosed with acute myelogenous leukemia, an aggressive form cancer of the blood and bone marrow.
According to a post made by her mother on April 24: “Abby is deteriorating rapidly...We are determined to find some joy before the end... She’s in a lot of pain, having trouble breathing when she sleeps, suffering all symptoms of severe mucositis, and is retaining fluids badly. We will be unable to get her home to Mississippi without causing her extraordinary pain. We are going to try to get her to Galveston. She loved it there for her birthday. Please pray our trip goes smoothly & doesn’t cause her more suffering & that she is able to find peace.”
If you’d like to help, Domino’s Pizza locations across the Mississippi Gulf Coast are holding a fundraiser Thursday, April 29, to help raise money for Abby and her family. If you call and order pizza from any of the Coast locations, just mention Abby’s name and Domino’s will donate 20 percent of the proceeds from the sale to the Bosarge family to help them with medical and travel expenses.
