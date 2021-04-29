Jackson County School District administration prepares for school bond voting

“We sought input and we did the best we could as a school to come up with a plan, but at the end of the day, our taxpayers will decide whether they support this plan or not. And at the end of the day, we’re still school family,” said Strycker. “At the end of the day, we all love our children and did the best we could, and I just want our community to know that because it gets heated with something like this. It doesn’t need to be. We all did the best the community will decide whether we move forward or not, but after it’s all said and done after me team, we’re still school families, we still need to do best, what’s best for our children.”