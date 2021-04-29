Jackpot in new Mississippi lottery game slated to start at $50k

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A new lottery game began Wednesday and will carry an initial jackpot of $50,000.
On Wednesday, the Mississippi Lottery Corporation announced that it had begun a “Match-5” draw game.
Winning numbers will be drawn every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. If no one matches all five numbers in a night’s drawing, the jackpot grows.
The first drawing is slated for April 29.
The game works like this: players will be able to choose five numbers from one to 35 or allow the computer terminal to choose for them. Winners will be able to purchase a multiplier feature, which would increase non-jackpot winnings by as much as five times.
Drawings will be held just after 10 p.m. and will be broadcast on television and on mslotteryhome.com.
For more information, log onto mslotteryhome.com.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.