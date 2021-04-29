DeLisle Elementary principal named Mississippi’s Administrator of the Year

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - A coast educator is being recognized as the best in the state. During an online ceremony Thursday, DeLisle Elementary Principal Dr. Mandy Lacy was named Mississippi’s Administrator of the Year for 2021.
Lacy has spent all 19 years of her career at DeLisle Elementary as a teacher, assistant principal and now principal. She was nominated as district administrator of the year. In March, she was selected to represent the 4th Congressional District, which is the second time she has earned the honor. The first time was in 2019.
Lacy said she believes that creating an environment conducive for learning is crucial as students must feel valued and safe to learn.
“The amount of success that a student can achieve is limitless when provided with high-quality, standards-based instruction from an effective educator who truly desires to inspire and motivate children,” Lacy said.
Dr. Carey Wright, state superintendent of education, said Dr. Lacy will receive a $5,000 stipend and over the next year share her expertise through various presentations and activities for the improvement of education in the state.
The Mississippi Department of Education streamed the entire awards ceremony online. You can watch Dr. Lacy’s full acceptance speech through the YouTube link below.
Before Thursday’s ceremony, Lacy told WLOX News she works hard to be part of the learning process every day by getting out of the office, and into the classrooms.
“She’s made me a better teacher, for sure,” kindergarten teacher Melanie Flowers said. “I came in, and I was a very shy person and now, she has pushed me out of my comfort zone and I’ve taught kindergarten and first grade here. So, she likes to push you.”
School counselor Rebecca Dodd has a bigger title for Lacy.
“I like to say she’s the administrator of the world,” she said. “Because she tried to do it all to the best of her ability. And, she’s also a great mother; and a great wife. We adore her family and she’s just the best. She deserved it, absolutely.”
