Biloxi mayor looking back, moving forward in 2021

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Updates on Biloxi projects and programs are usually on the menu when Biloxi Mayor FoFo Gilich holds a Breakfast with the Mayor event. On Thursday, the main course featured city highlights, with a side order of hope after a difficult 2020.
“I’m happy to be here, and I couldn’t be more proud to be mayor of this city,” Gilich said to the limited audience at the IP Casino Resort.
Gilich and everyone else in attendance were happy to be at an actual in-person event. City projects like the new Division Street gate into Keesler Air Force Base and continued work at the Saenger Theatre were high level talking points, as was construction of a new boardwalk on Back Bay.
Boardwalk talk about the project on the beach from Oak Street to the Small Craft Harbor was also on the list.
The ability to use that waterfront, which we have about 55 miles of, has been on our radar for a while,” Gilich added. “The waterfront and the natural beauty and opportunity was big on our list.”
That was heading into 2020, but things changed when COVID-19 came to town.
“It was sort of a gut punch that we absorbed with the coronavirus, from our employees and their families and health and safety are the main things, and that’s what we did, and we had a plan,” said Gilich. “In boxing, if somebody throws a right hand, you duck and throw a left hook, and I think we’ve done that.”
The Biloxi Bay Area Chamber plans to hold the 31st Annual State of the City luncheon on May 20 at the Beau Rivage. As of now, seating will be limited for that event.
