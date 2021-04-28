Women’s Resource Center expands its services with new mobile unit

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Women’s Resource Center in Gulfport is a pregnancy care center with a goal to help women facing an unexpected pregnancy. The center is now expanding, offering services on wheels from its new mobile unit.
“It’s been our goal for the past two years to have a mobile unit, and it basically allows us to come out to different areas across the Gulf Coast and service women who may or may not have the transportation to come directly to us,” said executive director Tiffany Bell.
After nearly 17 years of serving expecting mothers in South Mississippi, this mobile unit will reach even more families.
Right now, every Wednesday the mobile unit travels to Bay St. Louis, offering free pregnancy tests, resources, and even ultrasounds.
“Resources like diapers, wipes, baby goods, clothing, furniture,” Bell said. “We basically train them to be a parent up until the baby turns two years of age.”
There are no requirements to receive assistance from the center. Bell said the only requirement is a heart that wants to learn how to parent well.
While the center aims to save as many lives as possible, Bells believes there is no better way to do that than traveling to cities and neighborhoods where help is needed.
“Our goal is to connect with them and build a long time relationship, help to resource them so they can be a parent but also teach them so they can make better life decisions,” Bell said. “Not just to choose life for the baby.”
Walk-ins are welcome at both the clinic and mobile unit. After the first appointment, if the expectant mother decides to enroll in the center’s program, they then will begin receiving free resources each week.
“All is done virtually online,” said Bell. “They take our classes online. They can come by the resource center, call and make an appointment then pick up their baby goods. For those who want regular ongoing medical care, once we have a positive pregnancy test diagnosis, then we will give them a referral to one of the local physicians.”
Bell believes the center has been a huge impact, and now the mobile unit is a plus.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.