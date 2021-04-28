Wednesday’s Forecast

Another breezy and muggy day on the way. Fog can’t be ruled out this morning. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies today with hardly any rain. Afternoon warm highs ranging from the upper 70s to the 80s. Winds will be breezy from the southeast at 10 to 20 mph. Tonight will be mild again with lows barely dropping into the upper 60s. We’ll see better rain chances later this week as a cold front approaches the area around Friday. Behind this front, there could be slightly lower humidity this weekend but we can’t rule out a few showers on Saturday or Sunday. There will be the possibility of a second rain system developing near the Texas coast and moving toward Mississippi from Sunday into early next week but that is not currently set in stone and can change. Another cool front may approach the area around the middle of next week.