SBA to offer grants for entrepreneurs in the food industry, beginning April 30

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you are an entrepreneur who has struggled through the pandemic, the Small Business Administration is offering a new grant to help.
It’s called the Restaurant Revitalization Fund and it’s open to any small business owner in the food industry, which has been among the hardest hit during the pandemic.
The $28.6 billion fund is part of the American Rescue Plan, which is the $1.9 trillion economic stimulus bill signed into law by President Biden on March 11.
For the first 21 days that the program is open, the SBA will prioritize applications from small businesses owned by women, veterans, and socially and economically disadvantaged individuals. After that, anyone can submit an application.
Anyone in the industry can apply, including food stands, food trucks, caterers, bars, bakeries, and more.
The SBA says the only caveat is that you must use the money for things your business needs.
“This includes payroll costs, sick leave for your employees, utility payments, maintenance expenses, business supplies, which also includes PPE equipment and cleaning material,” said Janita Stewart, Small Business Administration District Director. “In addition to that for food and beverages expenses, supplier costs, operating expenses including insurance and marketing fees licenses and legal costs, point-of-sale equipment, and also business debt.”
You can find details on all the requirements, eligibility, and a program guide.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.