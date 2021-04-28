9 people arrested on sexual exploitation, narcotics charges in undercover sting

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Nine people are behind bars after an undercover sting to bust child predators.
The week-long effort known as Operation Blue Rain involved the use of online, undercover, and traditional investigative work to locate people attempting to lure children to meet for sex or asking them to produce child pornography.
The Mississippi Attorney General’s Office and the Hernando Police Department teamed up and rallied the help of five other county and federal agents who say more arrests could come.
Here are the people arrested and charged as part of Operation Blue Rain:
Michael Murphy, 37, was arrested on allegations of accessing child exploitation material following a search warrant.
Terry Eugene Johnson III, 23, was arrested and charged with child exploitation for enticing a child. Johnson made arrangements to meet the child for sexually explicit conduct at a location in DeSoto County.
Rick Russell, 21, was arrested in DeSoto County and charged with child exploitation for enticing a child to meet for sexually explicit conduct.
Johnny Allen Polnitz, 23, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia in DeSoto County.
Tailya Tanee Smith, 20, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia in DeSoto County.
Deaundre Donelle Wilson, 29, was arrested in DeSoto County and charged with child exploitation for enticing a child to meet for sexually explicit conduct.
Johnathan Deshaun Ford, 21, was arrested in DeSoto County and charged with child exploitation for enticing a child to meet for sexually explicit conduct.
Jermichael Parker, 26, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia in DeSoto County.
Richard Carter, 62, who is already a registered sex offender, was arrested on charges originating from the State of Florida. Pending charges allege Carter sexually abused a minor in Mississippi and Florida.
Operation Blue Rain was led by the Office of the Mississippi Attorney General and the Hernando Police Department with the assistance of the United States Department of Homeland Security, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, Panola County Sheriff’s Office, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, and the Tishomingo County Sheriff’s Office.
Sentencing in three child exploitation cases
Attorney General Lynn Fitch also announced sentencing in three cases prosecuted by the Cyber Crime Division of the Attorney General’s Office.
“Cases like these are heartbreaking, particularly when you consider the trauma that the young victims of these predators endure,” said Attorney General Lynn Fitch. “I am grateful for the investigators and prosecutors in the Attorney General’s Office and our partners in law enforcement. We will continue working together to put an end to the victimization of the vulnerable through child exploitation and pornography.”
Case 1:
Fitch said the first case came from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. NCMEC reported a tip of child sexual abuse material located on an online account. Investigators were able to identify the suspect and determine his location with the assistance of the Mississippi Sex Offender Registry. After getting a search warrant, investigators found a hard drive with 34 files of child sexual abuse material, eight of those files were videos depicting child sexual abuse.
Jeremy Wayne Boyle, 43, who was previously convicted of child exploitation in June 2003, pled guilty as a second and subsequent offender to one count of child exploitation and was sentenced Thursday, April 22 by Forrest County Circuit Judge Robert Helfrich to 20 years.
Case 2:
The second case came from a maintenance supervisor for the Leake County jail who observed an inmate looking at child exploitation images in the jail GED classroom. After getting a search warrant, investigators of the Cyber Crime Division of the Attorney General’s Office found the man had over 139 images of child exploitation material.
David Stough, 50, an inmate of the Leake County Jail, pled guilty to one count of child exploitation and was sentenced on Friday, April 16 by Leake County Circuit Judge Caleb May to 15 years.
Case 3:
The third case stemmed from an independent investigation by the Attorney General’s Cyber Crime Division, which determined a computer crime in Picayune, Mississippi.
Michael Justin Palmer, 41, pled guilty to four counts of child exploitation and was sentenced on Monday, April 5 by Pearl River County Circuit Judge Anthony Mozingo to 10 years.
Boyle is already a registered sex offender, and Stough and Palmer will be required to register as sex offenders. All three will be required to serve their sentences day-for-day without the possibility of parole, Fitch says.
