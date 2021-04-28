MEMA: One person killed, 26 homes damaged during April 23-24 severe storms

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Emergency Management Association is reporting that one person was killed and 26 homes were damaged by the storms that pushed through Mississippi on April 23 and 24.
“During this event, many Mississippians experienced multiple waves of active weather resulting in damaging wind, flooding and tornadoes,” the agency wrote.
One storm-related fatality was reported in Pearl River County, while one person each was injured in George County and Stone County.
Additionally, numerous rescues took place in Wilkinson County as a result of flash flooding.
Other damage reported to MEMA includes:
- 21 homes and 1 public building - Wilkinson County
- 3 homes - Stone County
- 1 home - Perry County
- 1 home - George County
MEMA said the numbers are preliminary and could change during the assessment process.
