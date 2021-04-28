Hancock, Long Beach take home MHSAA Girls Golf State Championships

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) -More than 80 golfers from 26 teams took to The Oaks Golf Club over in Pass Christian with a chance at a state championship on the line, with the club playing host to the 5A and 6A MHSAA Girls Golf State Championships.
Plenty from south Mississippi took home some hardware.
For teams, in 5A Pearl River Central came home with the State Runner-Up title with a score of 343, while Long Beach took home the state title with a score of 331.
Over in 6A, Ocean Springs took home State Runner-Up with a 308 score, and Hancock took home its second state title with a score of 303.
Back in 5A Gracie Bloom of Long Beach (137) won the individual State Championship, with Pearl River Central’s Grace Lanier (163) coming in second.
In 6A Avery Weed of Ocean Springs (141) took home the Individual title, with Hancock’s Katelynn Altese (142) coming in second, and Gulfport’s Klausen Madison (147) coming in third.
But even though State is over there’s still plenty of work to do in the offseason.
“I have some tournaments coming up in the summer so it’s a good way to into the summer and hopefully be successful,” said Weed.
“A lot of my tournaments are in the summer actually,” added Bloom. “So, I have a lot of tournaments coming up and I just want to keep grinding and practicing to be successful over the summer.”
In addition to Lanier’s silver medal finish in 5A, she came home with another accolade, hitting a hole in one on hole five.
”I made sure I chipped it up so it would land right there,” said Lanier. “I wasn’t actually aiming for a hole in one but I was really excited when I got one.”
The Boys Championship tees off on Monday, May 1.
