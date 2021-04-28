Gulfport neighborhood has been the scene of multiple drive-by shootings

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The street where multiple bullets were fired into a house and car in Gulfport on Tuesday was the scene of another shooting two weeks ago. Neighbors said there was another drive-by shooting last week on the street a block away.
Residents on those two streets south of Klein Road, New Haven and Ashford Courts, would not talk on camera, but they did express a fear of people with a willing to fire guns in neighborhoods with no apparent concern for who gets hit.
Genevieve Doss, who lives next door to the house shot at two weeks ago, said it was foolishness to open fire in a residential area, and she didn’t feel safe in her own neighborhood.
“It was in our front yard,” said Doss. “Just to be in the midst of it is disheartening.”
None of the shootings resulted in injuries, but the home that was fired at yesterday is known to have numerous children there. There were more than a dozen bullet holes in the house on New Haven Court and the Cadillac Escalade parked in front of it.
Police have charged 19-year-old Jason Latrell McBeath with two felony charges of shooting into an occupied dwelling and shooting into a vehicle.
He turned himself into police a just a few hours after the shooting and now sits in jail with a $500,000 bond.
