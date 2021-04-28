Gulfport High robotics team now ranked #2 in the world after win at competition

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport High’s robotics team is once again celebrating after bringing home yet another national victory.
Due to restrictions, this year’s event was virtual and was called “Infinite Recharge,” but the 28 members of Gulfport High’s Team Fusion 364 was operating at full power. The team not only claimed a regional title; they are now ranked number two in the world.
While their robot - named Hindsight - faced some challenges this year because of the pandemic, students on the team are proud of the what they have accomplished.
“Probably the hardest part about this year, in general, was not being able to go to competition,” said junior Zakeri Brown. “We had a difficult time keeping ourselves on track.”
To get on track and stay there, the team went back to the basics, using data they had already produced for the 2020 event that didn’t happen.
“A lot of the robot was just revisiting old concepts and just building on them and making them better than they were, hence the name Hindsight,” said Brown.
So what makes Hindsight tick? Well, the team says it has a quicker drive train than robots they’ve used in the past, which makes it go about 16 feet per second and cover a lot of ground.
“We have a swerve drive train, meaning there’s no forward direction, meaning the robot can turn at any point. You pick whatever forward is,” explained sophomore Payton Bardwell. “We’re on our fifth generation and we haven’t perfected it, but we have it to where it works for us, and yeah, we’ve gotten it real fast for what it can do.”
Team Fusion 364 won the Technetium Group and finished the 2021 FIRST Robotics Competition ranked #2 in the world based out of 1,500 other schools. Additionally, the teams’ win was based purely on robot performance.
The judged awards will be announced on May 10, 2021.
